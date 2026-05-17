Alabama softball advances to NCAA-record 20th Super Regional

Alabama softball punched its NCAA-record 20th ticket to Super Regionals with a 9-0 win over USC Upstate in Sunday’s Tuscaloosa Regional final at Rhoads Stadium.

The regional title is Alabama’s (52-7) 22nd all-time and its 20th under the current postseason format, giving the Crimson Tide an NCAA-best 20 Super Regional appearances. Alabama will face No. 16 seed LSU in next weekend’s Super Regional round in Tuscaloosa. Game dates, times and TV information are yet to be determined.

For just the second time in program history, Alabama didn’t allow a single run in the Regional round as Vic Moten (20-4) carried a perfect game through the four-plus innings vs. USC Upstate (38-23) and a no-hitter through five. On the other side of the ball, the Tide hit four home runs as part of a nine-run outburst, bringing at least one run home in four of the seven innings. Jena Young was 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot with two home runs and four RBIs, both of which are career highs for the junior infielder. Audrey Vandagriff also had three hits, including her second homer of the weekend, and Brooke Wells smashed her 23rd long ball of the season to put her three shy of the Alabama single-season record.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“First, congrats to Upstate on a great year and their first regional championship appearance. [Head Coach] Chris [Hawkins] does a great job. The whole entire staff are just really good people, a classy bunch. I couldn’t be happier for them. It stinks to send somebody home but that’s what you do this time of year. You’re trying to end peoples’ careers, which is the hardest thing to do. This makes 21 [Regionals] in a row at home for us and we’ve lost four games in 21 years, which is unbelievable. It’s a credit to the players and staff but the third component is our fan base and they brought it every single game this weekend.”

HIGHLIGHTS

The regional title is Alabama’s 22nd all-time and its 20th under the current postseason format

The Crimson Tide will advance to an NCAA-record 20th Super Regional round, its 13th at home

Alabama pitching threw its third shutout of the weekend, not allowing a single run for the entire Regional for just the second time in program history (2021)

The game was the Tide’s sixth this season with four or more home runs

Jena Young was 3-for-5 with a career-best two home runs and four RBIs

Brooke Wells hit her 23rd home run of the season, putting her two shy of second-place Kelly Kretschman (1998) in the Tide’s single-season home run list and three short of record holder Bailey Hemphill (2019)

SCORING SUMMARY

T2 | Audrey Vandagriff hit a two-run home run to left field (2-0, 1 Out)

T3 | Jena Young hit a two-run homer (4-0, 0 Out)

T3 | Brooke Wells followed Young with a solo shot (5-0, 0 Out)

T6 | Wells drove in Kristen White from second with an RBI double (6-0, 2 Out)

T7 | Vandagriff scored from second on a Salen Hawkins RBI single up the middle (7-0, 1 Out)

T7 | Young hit her second home run of the day, a two-run blast to right (9-0, 2 Out)

UP NEXT: NCAA SUPER REGIONALS (TUSCALOOSA, ALA.)

Alabama vs. LSU – Dates, times and TV TBD

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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