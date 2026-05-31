Alabama softball beats Nebraska, advances to WCWS semifinals

For the eighth time in program history, Alabama will advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals after defeating Nebraska, 5-1, Saturday evening at Devon Park.

Alabama (56-7) heads to the WCWS semifinals for the eighth time in program history and the fifth time doing so with a 2-0 record in Oklahoma City. The Crimson Tide will play either Texas Tech or UCLA on Monday, June 1, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama needs to defeat its Monday opponent once to advance to the National Championship series, while its opponent would have to defeat the Tide twice.

Alabama jumped on Nebraska (52-7) early with a three-run home run from Marlie Giles in the bottom of the first inning. Giles has now homered in each of her three career appearances at the Women’s College World Series, and Saturday’s long ball was the team’s 100th of the season, marking just the second time in program history the Tide has hit triple-digit home runs. Jena Young had her second multi-hit game of the WCWS, going 2-for-2 from the leadoff spot, including an RBI single.

Jocelyn Briski (25-3) turned in another masterful performance in the circle, holding the Huskers to just one hit in the complete-game effort with six strikeouts and no walks.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“It was just an honor to be in front of the largest crowd for this session. Attendance has been incredible. Thanks to all the fans who buy a ticket to watch us. What a great game. [Jocelyn] Briski was incredible. A one-hitter with six Ks and no walks. We didn’t give them any momentum. They had a solo home run, but we came back and scored. Marlie [Giles] had a huge hit. If you’re familiar with Alabama, our slogan is ‘Where Legends Are Made,’ and she solidified that tonight – both of them.”

FROM SENIOR MARLIE GILES ON HER HOME RUNS AT THE WCWS

“I would just say I’m very blessed. God has blessed me beyond anything I can even imagine. I haven’t hit as many home runs as Lex and Brooke have, but for me to hit it here…I don’t have an answer for you except it’s His will, His plan. That’s all I got for that answer.”

FROM JUNIOR JOCELYN BRISKI ON FACING NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR JORDY FRAHM

“She’s a great pitcher and hitter. Just a great all-around athlete. It’s really fun to go against them, looking at it as an opportunity. I just really wanted to be efficient and throw first-pitch strikes, get ahead of batters, and use my drop ball a little more today. I feel like I was able to get a lot of ground balls.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Alabama will be heading to the Women’s College World Series semifinals for the eighth time in program history

This year marks the fifth time the Crimson Tide has started 2-0 in WCWS play, previously doing so in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2021

The win snapped the longest active winning streak in college softball at 27 games for Nebraska

Alabama has limited its opponent to one hit in four of its last six games

Marlie Giles has hit a home run in each of her three career appearances at the Women’s College World Series (2023, 2024, 2026)

Giles’ home run on Saturday was the team’s 100th this season, marking just the second time in program history that Alabama has hit triple-digit home runs (104 – 2010)

Jena Young had her second multi-hit game of the WCWS, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single

Jocelyn Briski earned her second complete-game victory of the WCWS, holding the Huskers to one hit with six strikeouts and no walks

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Marlie Giles blasted a three-run home run to center field (3-0, 2 Out)

B3 | Kinley Pate scored from third on a sac fly (4-0, 1 Out)

T4 | Nebraska’s first hit of the game was a Hannah Camenzind solo home run (4-1, 2 Out)

B4 | Jena Young drove in Kristen White with an RBI single to the gap in left (5-1, 2 Out)

UP NEXT: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES (OKLAHOMA CITY)

Monday, June 1 vs. Texas Tech/UCLA – 6 p.m. CT – ESPN

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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