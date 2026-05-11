Alabama softball earns No. 1 overall seed in 2026 NCAA Tournament

Alabama softball was announced as the No. 1 overall national seed during Sunday evening’s 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament selection show, securing the Crimson Tide’s 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and its 21st straight season as a top 16 national seed.

The Crimson Tide will welcome Southeastern Louisiana, Belmont and USC Upstate to the Tuscaloosa Regional, which begins Friday, May 15, at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama opens against USC Upstate Friday at 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Southeastern Louisiana and Belmont following at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama has qualified for the NCAA Tournament every season since 1999, Patrick Murphy’s first year as the Tide’s head coach, and has also earned a top 16 national seed every season since the current postseason format was adopted in 2005.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“I never take it for granted. [Former Alabama gymnastics coach] Sarah Patterson told me that whenever you see Alabama show up on that screen, you are filled with gratitude. This is 27 in a row, and this feels just as good as the first one. When we beat Florida State twice in Tallahassee way back in week three, I think it gave everyone a jolt of confidence. We’ve just continued it throughout the season. The competition is what has driven this team.”

ALABAMA SOFTBALL NCAA TOURNAMENT SUPERLATIVES

Alabama has qualified for the NCAA Tournament every season since 1999, which was Patrick Murphy’s first year as head coach

The Crimson Tide has been a top 16 national seed every year since the current postseason format was adopted in 2005

This year is the second time Alabama has been a No. 1 overall seed, previously doing so in 2010

Alabama owns a 74-12 (.860) record in NCAA Regional play, including a 67-6 (.918) mark at Rhoads Stadium

Under the current postseason format, the Tide has won 19 of its 20 Regional rounds it has played at home, including 17 undefeated weekends

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!