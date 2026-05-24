Alabama softball heads to Women’s College World Series for 16th time

For the 16th time in program history, Alabama softball will be heading to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City after the Crimson Tide defeated LSU, 4-1, Saturday in Game 2 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional round.

Alabama’s (54-7) series win over LSU (40-19) marks its ninth Super Regional victory in two games, its first since 2021 and its seventh two-game series win at Rhoads Stadium. The Tide is now 30-17 all-time in Super Regional play, including a 25-6 mark at home.

Alabama will open play at the Women’s College World Series on Thursday, May 28, against the winner of the Los Angeles Super Regional between UCLA and UCF. Game times and TV assignments are TBD.

The Tide and the Tigers were scoreless through two innings Saturday until Kristen White benefited from three consecutive wild pitches to score all the way from first and give Alabama the 1-0 lead in the top of the third. LSU answered right back with an RBI single from Tori Edwards in the bottom half to tie it up, but the lead quickly swung back in Alabama’s favor with an Alexis Pupillo solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth. Later in the inning with two on and two out, Salen Hawkins dropped a single into left to drive in both runners and make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, lightning in the area forced a delay of nearly two hours before the teams resumed, only to fall into another weather delay soon after. All told, the teams waited a combined four hours before play finally resumed for good. Vic Moten (21-4) threw 4.0 strong innings in the win while Jocelyn Briski backed her up with 3.0 shutout relief innings to earn her fourth save of the year.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“I just want to say congrats to [LSU Head Coach] Beth [Torina]. She does a great job. She’s a very worthy competitor. It’s just a great program, I’m very happy for them. It’s tough that somebody has to go home. They had a hell of a year. For us, you basically start on August 20, and you’re with these young ladies and the staff more than your own families for 10 months. This team has been unbelievably selfless, full of gratitude, competitive, hard-working, gritty – all the words you love as a coach. You don’t want to jinx it, because anybody can beat anybody, but I’m thrilled as can be that this group gets to go to the Women’s College World Series.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Alabama will be making its 16th Women’s College World Series Appearance, opening play next Thursday, May 28, against the winner of the Los Angeles Super Regional between UCLA and UCF

The Tide has now won nine Super Regional series in two games, including seven series at home

Alabama is 30-17 all-time in Super Regional play, including a 25-6 mark at home

The third inning RBI single by LSU is the only run given up by the Tide bullpen in 33.0 innings pitched in the NCAA Tournament so far

Alexis Pupillo’s home run was her second of the weekend and her 19th this season, which moves her into a three-way tie for fifth place in Alabama’s single-season home run records

As a team, the Tide has 97 home runs this season, tying the 2012 team’s output and putting the squad seven shy of tying the single-season record of 104 set in 2010

SCORING SUMMARY

T3 | Kristen White scored after a walk and three straight wild pitches (1-0, 2 Out)

B3 | Tori Edwards tied the game with an RBI single up the middle (1-1, 2 Out)

T4 | Alexis Pupillo led off the inning with a solo home run to center (2-1, 0 Out)

T4 | Salen Hawkins drove in two with a single down the left field line (4-1, 2 Out)

UP NEXT: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES (OKLAHOMA CITY)

Thursday, May 28 vs. UCLA/UCF – Time and TV TBD

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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