Alabama softball's 2026 season ends in WCWS semifinals

Alabama softball’s 2026 season came to an end Monday evening in the semifinal round of the Women’s College World Series, falling twice to Texas Tech by scores of 5-4 and 1-0.

Alabama finishes its campaign with a 56-9 record, its most wins since 2019 and its highest winning percentage (.862) since 2012. The team also finished with 102 home runs, a .567 slugging percentage and 26 shutouts, all of which are the second-highest season totals in program history. The pitching staff’s .174 batting average against ranks third all-time, and the 108 runs allowed are the fourth lowest.

Texas Tech (61-8) won a back-and-forth opening contest that saw the Crimson Tide rally late from a 4-2 deficit with a two-run home run from Jena Young in the top of the seventh to tie the game with Alabama down to its final two outs. The Red Raiders answered right back in the bottom half with a leadoff solo home run, giving them the walk-off victory and forcing a second if-necessary game. Alabama was limited to just two hits in a 2-0 shutout, but had a chance late, bringing the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“I know you got your money’s worth with two doubleheaders today. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way, but I told the team in the locker room I was very proud of everybody. They represented the school, themselves and our state so very well all year from August 20th to June 1st. I couldn’t have asked for a better group. I think you guys saw that they played with joy and love for each other and they were filled with mudita, and that’s exactly what I hope for.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Alabama finishes its season with a 56-9 record, its most wins since 2019 and its highest winning percentage since 2012

This year marked the Crimson Tide’s 16th Women’s College World Series appearance and its eighth appearance in the semifinals

Alabama hit 102 home runs, the second-highest total in program history and just its second 100+ homer season

The pitching staff posted top-four program marks in shutouts (26 – 2nd), batting average against (.174 – 3rd) and fewest runs allowed (104 – 4th)

Brooke Wells and Alexis Pupillo finished the season ranked in the top five in program history in home runs (Wells: 24 – 3rd, Pupillo: 20 – 5th) and slugging percentage (Wells: .844 – 2nd, Pupillo: .775 – 5th)

GAME 1 SCORING SUMMARY

T2 | Marlie Giles scored on a sac fly RBI from Audrey Vandagriff (1-0, 0 Out)

B2 | Hailey Toney tied the game with an RBI double down the right field line (1-1, 2 Out)

B3 | Lauren Allred hit a solo home run (1-2, 2 Out)

T4 | Giles led off the inning with a solo home run (2-2, 0 Out)

B5 | Taylor Pannell gave the Red Raiders the lead with a two-run home run (2-4, 2 Out)

T7 | Jena Young tied the game with a two-run home run to right (4-4, 1 Out)

B7 | Mia Williams hit a walk-off solo home run (4-5, 0 Out)

GAME 2 SCORING SUMMARY

T7 | A hit and an error brought in a run for Texas Tech (0-2, 1 Out)

T4 | Jasmyn Burns sent the first pitch of the inning over the fence for a solo home run (0-1, 0 Out)

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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