Alabama tight ends coach Bryan Ellis moving to work with Tide quarterbacks

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is hiring from within to fill his quarterbacks coach vacancy.

Crimson Tide tight ends coach Bryan Ellis is expected to change roles and work with the quarterbacks, per sources. FootballScoop first reported the responsibility shift for Ellis.

The move comes after Nick Sheridan accepted the offensive coordinator job at Michigan State.

Ellis has spent the last two seasons at Alabama, coaching the tight ends, but he has plenty of experience with quarterbacks. Before coming to Tuscaloosa, Ellis was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Southern from 2022-23. He filled the same roles at Western Kentucky from 2019-20 before transitioning to coach the Hilltoppers’ inside receivers.

That was his second stint at WKU, after coaching there from 2014-16. He worked with running backs and wide receivers in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Ellis was also the quarterbacks coach at USC in 2018. In fact, his only time coaching tight ends was the last two years at Alabama.

At USC, Ellis was an offensive assistant in 2017, working with first-round pick Sam Darnold.

In 2026, Ellis will work with DeBoer and Ryan Grubb to get a new starting quarterback ready, as Alabama captain Ty Simpson declared for the NFL draft earlier this week. The Tide welcomes back Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, while freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa signed with Alabama during the 2026 recruiting cycle and will also be on campus this spring.

Now, DeBoer will need to hire a tight ends coach for the upcoming football season. He has now filled the vacancies left behind by Sheridan (Ellis) and JaMarcus Shephard (Derrick Nix).

*** This story will be updated.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!