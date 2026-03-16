Alabama vs. Hofstra: Tip time, TV channel for first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament bracket is now set and so are the start times for the first-round games.

No. 4-seed Alabama and No. 13-seed Hofstra will play on Friday, March 20, at Benchmark International Arena, the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The first-round matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2:15 p.m. CT and broadcast live on truTV, it was announced on Sunday.

Tom McCarthy, Candace Parker, Dan Bonner and AJ Ross will be on the call.

This is the 26th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, with Alabama owning an overall record of 30-25. The Crimson Tide is coming off the program’s third Elite Eight appearance and has made the big dance six straight seasons under head coach Nate Oats.

Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed and the postseason event’s 14th-best overall team. The Tide (23-9, 13-5 SEC) lost to 15-seed Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament and will face the winner of the 2026 Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Hofstra won its tournament championship game on Tuesday, March 10, to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Pride (24-10, 12-6) has the CAA Player of the Year, Cruz Davis, and the CAA Rookie of the Year, Preston Edmead. Hofstra faced three high-major teams this season and went 2-1, beating Pitt and Syracuse and losing to NCAA Tournament-bound UCF.

“Love the Friday in Tampa draw,” Oats said on Sunday. “Hofstra’s good. I can’t say love the draw. I think, obviously, they have very good guards. They had (Aaron) Estrada, who took us to a Final Four. They’ve got two very good guards, again. … I got a lot of respect for a program like Hofstra. So, we’re gonna have to come in and take them super serious.”

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