Alabama vs. Michigan: Tip time, TV channel for Sweet 16 matchup

Alabama is still dancing, as the Crimson Tide advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

No. 4-seed Alabama defeated 5-seed Texas Tech, 90-65, in the Round of 32 on Sunday night in Tampa, Fla., to reach the Sweet 16 for a fourth straight season. The Tide (25-9, 13-5 SEC) will take on 1-seed Michigan on Friday, March 27, in Chicago. The Sweet 16 matchup in the Midwest Region is scheduled to tip off at 6:35 p.m. CT and will air live on both TBS and truTV.

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn will be on the call from the United Center.

Alabama beat 13-seed Hofstra, 90-70, in the first round and then 5-seed Texas Tech to reach this point in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan (33-3, 19-1 Big Ten) bested 16-seed Howard, 101-80, and 9-seed Saint Louis, 95-72, to advance to the second weekend. The Wolverines won the Big Ten regular-season title and lost only three games by a combined 16 points.

This will be only the second-ever meeting between the Crimson Tide and Wolverines on the hardwood. Alabama owns a 1-0 edge in the all-time series. The two teams last met on Nov. 29, 2009, in Orlando, where the Crimson Tide beat Michigan by a narrow margin of 68-66. UA has already won at the United Center this season, beating Illinois, 90-86, on November 19.

The winner of the Alabama-Michigan game will advance to an Elite Eight matchup with either 2-seed Iowa State or 6-seed Tennessee on Sunday, March 29, for a spot in the Final Four.

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