Alabama walk-on DB Walter Sansing III awarded scholarship

An Alabama walk-on received a full scholarship on Tuesday, June 2.

Defensive back Walter Sansing III was awarded a scholarship from 68 Ventures, according to his alma mater, Homewood High School. Sansing, a senior from Homewood, Ala., was presented the scholarship by Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and 68 Ventures executives.

“These are special opportunities, man,” Wommack said. “This year’s recipient has been here since we’ve been here as a coaching staff. Doesn’t do anything but his job day in and day out, has a great attitude. Whatever is asked of him, on either side of the ball, runs scout team stuff. And it seems like everywhere I turn, right, he ends up making a play every time he gets in there.

“This year’s recipient of the 68 Ventures scholarship, Parker Sansing.”

Sansing’s teammates erupted when they heard the news in Alabama’s team meeting.

A 5-foot-10, 182-pound senior, Sansing has spent the last three seasons at Alabama and has played in two career games. He saw his first-ever collegiate action in 2025, entering the game against ULM. Sansing also played in the Crimson Tide’s home finale against Eastern Illinois. He was a special teams (scout) player of the week leading up to the game against Tennessee.

68 Ventures is a development and investment company headquartered in Daphne, Alabama.

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