Alabama WR Cole Adams is entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Cole Adams is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Adams, a redshirt sophomore, played in all 15 games this season as a reserve wide receiver and the Crimson Tide’s primary punt returner. Adams caught five passes for 71 yards and one touchdown, and he also returned 19 punts for 156 yards, averaging 8.21 yards per return.

In 2025, Adams returned from a season-ending injury he suffered against Missouri. In seven games of action in 2024, Adams caught six passes for 94 yards and returned 11 punts for 58 yards. As a freshman in 2023, Adams was in two games before redshirting at year’s end.

Adams is the fourth wide receiver to enter the portal, joining Aeryn Hampton, Jaylen Mbakwe and Jalen Hale. Alabama is left with five scholarship wideouts who can return in 2026.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

