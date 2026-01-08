Alabama WR Isaiah Horton plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Horton, a redshirt junior, played in all 15 of Alabama’s games this past season, his first with the Crimson Tide. The former Miami Hurricane started 11 games and led the Alabama offense with eight receiving touchdowns (T-3rd in SEC). Horton was third on the team in receptions (42) and receiving yards (511) and the only one of the top four receivers to play in all 15 games.

Horton didn’t have any 100-yard games in his first year in Tuscaloosa, but he did post 11 games with multiple catches and scored a career-high three touchdowns in Alabama’s win at Auburn.

Joining the Crimson Tide football program last offseason, Horton spent the first three years of his college career at Miami. His most productive season to date was the 2024 campaign, where he caught 56 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

A big reason why Horton chose Alabama was because of quarterback Ty Simpson, whom he met on the camp circuit when the two were high school prospects out of Tennessee during the 2022 recruiting cycle. Simpson announced he was declaring for the NFL draft earlier this week.

With Horton transferring for his final year of eligibility, he is now the fifth Alabama wideout to enter the portal. That leaves the Crimson Tide with five wide receivers on its 2026 roster.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

Cam Calhoun, DB

Qua Russaw, LB

David Bird, LS

James Smith, DL

Kelby Collins, DL

Arkel Anugwom, OL

Isaiah Horton, WR

