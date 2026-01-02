Alabama WR Jalen Hale is entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Hale played in five games this season but did not catch a pass during the 2025 campaign. The redshirt sophomore returned to action this offseason after suffering a significant knee injury in the spring of 2024. He received a medical redshirt after missing the entire 2024 season.

As a freshman in 2023, Hale played in 13 of the Crimson Tide’s 14 games after excelling in fall camp. He caught five passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. Hale scored the first touchdown of his career against Ole Miss, where he totaled 36 receiving yards on two receptions. He also contributed on special teams as a true freshman during Alabama’s playoff season.

Hale is now the third Tide wide receiver to enter the portal, joining Aeryn Hampton and Jaylen Mbakwe. Alabama is left with six scholarship wideouts who can return for the 2026 season.

The transfer portal window opens on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

