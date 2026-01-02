Alabama WR Jaylen Mbakwe enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe is entering the NCAA transfer portal

Mbakwe has appeared in 10 games for Alabama this season. He made the move to receiver during the Crimson Tide’s postseason prep last year, after playing cornerback as a freshman in 2024. This fall, Mbakwe has caught three passes for 55 yards in his second year.

Before making the move to wideout, Mbakwe planned on entering the transfer portal, but he had a change of heart and stayed in Tuscaloosa. “Here to Stay,” he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He also told Austin Duncan Media that he was “definitely not” transferring from UA last month.

Mbakwe is a former 5-star recruit who signed with Alabama as part of the 2024 class. As a true freshman last season, Mbakwe played in 12 of the Tide’s 13 games. He was part of Alabama’s cornerback rotation early on and recorded 15 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception. He got reps on offense in the ReliaQuest Bowl but did not catch a pass in Tampa.

The transfer portal window opens on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

