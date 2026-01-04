Alabama WR Rico Scott entering transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott is entering the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Scott was a 4-star prospect in Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He redshirted the 2024 season, appearing in four games and catching five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

He became a rotational receiver on the Crimson Tide offense in 2025, playing in all 15 games with three starts. He totaled season stats of 11 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Scott is the fifth Alabama receiver on the 2025 roster to enter the transfer portal, joining Cole Adams, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jalen Hale and Bubba Hampton. Alabama is down to just five receivers for the 2026 roster, pending NFL Draft decisions.

The portal will remain open until Jan. 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keep up with the latest players on the move via On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram and Twitter accounts are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!