Alabama WR Ryan Williams changes name, number before 2026 season

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams will have a new number — and name — for his third year in the Crimson Tide program. Yea Alabama revealed jersey numbers for its newcomers and the changes for returners, and Williams is now listed as Ryan Coleman-Williams on the Tide’s 2026 roster, and he changed from jersey No. 2, which he wore the past two years, to No. 1.

Coleman-Williams actually wore his now-last name on his eye black during Alabama’s win over Tennessee last season. The final question in his postgame interview was about its meaning.

“It’s both of my last names,” Williams said in October. “I just wanted to represent. That’s pretty much it.”

The star wide receiver has added the last name of his mother, Tiffany Coleman, to his own.

Coleman-Williams will be the Crimson Tide’s top pass-catcher for the 2026 season, with both Germie Bernard (NFL draft) and Isaiah Horton (transfer portal) moving on from the program. In 2025, Williams finished second on the team in receptions (49) and receiving yards (689) and third in receiving touchdowns (4). He did, however, end his sophomore campaign with the third most drops among all FBS wide receivers and will look to bounce back in Year 3.

“I think he’s gonna have a big year ahead,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters while at the Senior Bowl in January. “I’m excited to get to work with him here in the offseason, correct the things we feel are correctable and him continue to grow, and go have a big year.”

Coleman-Williams is one of 10 returning Alabama players who will sport new numbers when the Tide takes the practice field this afternoon. Spring practice No. 1 is closed to reporters.

Alabama players who changed numbers

0 – Yhonzae Pierre, LB (was 42)

1 – Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR (was 2)

3 – Lotzeir Brooks, WR (was 17)

4 – Luke Metz, LB (was 26)

6 – Red Morgan, DB (was 16)

6 – Kevin Riley, RB (was 28)

7 – Rico Scott, WR (was 11)

9 – Marshall Pritchett, TE (was 14)

23 – Cayden Jones, LB (was 30)

45 – Jay Williams, SN (was 46)

59 – JD Martin, OL (was 54)

69 – Baker Hickman (was 66)

77 – Jackson Llyod, OL (was 78)

