Alabama's Doris Lemngole loses national title due to disqualification

Alabama track and field’s Joyce Oguama and Cynthia Jemutai closed the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships with second and third-place finishes, respectively, in the discus and the steeplechase. Oguama’s 59.98-meter throw (196-9) in the fourth round solidified the Crimson Tide’s first top-two finish in the event in 20 years (Beth Mallory, 2006), while Jemutai clocked a personal-best time of 9:33.36 to maintain her No. 2 all-time mark in school history.

On the track, Doris Lemngole initially crossed the finish line in first place in the 5,000-meter final with a time of 15:11.71. However, following the protest period, Lemngole was disqualified on a rules infraction for taking too many steps over the inside line.

At the conclusion of the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships, the UA men finished tied for 12th place with 21 points, while the UA women ended tied for 15th with 20 points.

Head Coach Dan Waters Said

“Samuel’s (Ogazi) national title defense and collegiate record in the 400 meters were tremendous highlights for our program this week. We had several other athletes compete well and earn podium finishes on the national stage. Doris ran a great race in the 5,000 meters, and though the outcome was not what she wanted, those are the rules. Everything happens for a reason, and we’ll be better in the future because of what we experienced here this weekend. Ultimately, our goal is to establish ourselves as a national power, and that takes athletes fully buying into the values, standards, and vision of our program.”

Day Four Results

3,000m Steeplechase 3rd: Cynthia Jemutai | women’s, final | 9:33.36 | PR, No. 2 all-time at UA

5,000m DQ: Doris Lemngole Too many steps taken over the inside line, under rule R: 15.5-3g

Discus 2nd: Joyce Oguama | women’s, final | 59.98m (196-9)

High Jump 17th: Diamonasia Taylor | women’s, final | 1.79m (5-10.50)



*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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