Alabama's Labaron Philon, Amari Allen invited to NBA Draft Combine

Two Alabama basketball players — Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen — have been invited to the 2026 NBA Draft combine, the NBA announced on Friday morning. The combine will take place May 10-17 in Chicago.

Both players declared for the draft early, with Philon coming off an All-American and first-team All-SEC season as a sophomore. He averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting over 50% from the field and just under 40% from three.

This is his second time going through the NBA Draft process after declaring for the draft last season, ultimately returning to the Crimson Tide at the withdrawal deadline. His stock rose significantly thanks to his sophomore campaign, as he’s now being mocked in the lottery.

Allen is in a similar situation to what Philon was in a year ago. He had a breakout season as a true freshman, averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds as a versatile 6-foot-8 wing. He declared for the draft while leaving the option open to return to school, having until the May 27 withdrawal deadline to do so. He’s been projected in the late first or early second round in most recent mock drafts.

Philon is likely to become Alabama’s first first-round pick since Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 2026 NBA Draft is set for June 23-24.

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