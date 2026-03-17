Alabama's Labaron Philon named third-team All-American by the AP

Alabama guard Labaron Philon was named to the 2025-26 Associated Press All-America Team on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide’s leading scorer got a third-team nod from the organization.

Philon, a sophomore, enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is shooting 50.9% from the field, 40.2% from 3-point range and 78.7% at the free-throw line. Philon has scored 20 or more points in 19 of his 30 appearances.

Philon was one of three players from the SEC to make the AP All-America Team, joining Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, a first-team selection, and Florida’s Thomas Haugh (third team).

The AP is one of four outlets that select consensus teams, along with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Sporting News and United States Basketball Writers Association.

2025-26 AP All-America Team

First Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Second Team

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Third Team

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!