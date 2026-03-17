Alabama's Labaron Philon named third-team All-American by the AP
Alabama guard Labaron Philon was named to the 2025-26 Associated Press All-America Team on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide’s leading scorer got a third-team nod from the organization.
Philon, a sophomore, enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is shooting 50.9% from the field, 40.2% from 3-point range and 78.7% at the free-throw line. Philon has scored 20 or more points in 19 of his 30 appearances.
Philon was one of three players from the SEC to make the AP All-America Team, joining Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, a first-team selection, and Florida’s Thomas Haugh (third team).
The AP is one of four outlets that select consensus teams, along with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Sporting News and United States Basketball Writers Association.
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2025-26 AP All-America Team
First Team
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Darius Acuff, Arkansas
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Second Team
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Braden Smith, Purdue
Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Third Team
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
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