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Alabama's Labaron Philon named third-team All-American by the AP

1918632_10206777287683070_1367905321192383146_nby: Charlie Potter25 minutes agoCharlie_Potter

Alabama guard Labaron Philon was named to the 2025-26 Associated Press All-America Team on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide’s leading scorer got a third-team nod from the organization.

Philon, a sophomore, enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is shooting 50.9% from the field, 40.2% from 3-point range and 78.7% at the free-throw line. Philon has scored 20 or more points in 19 of his 30 appearances.

Philon was one of three players from the SEC to make the AP All-America Team, joining Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, a first-team selection, and Florida’s Thomas Haugh (third team).

The AP is one of four outlets that select consensus teams, along with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Sporting News and United States Basketball Writers Association.

2025-26 AP All-America Team

First Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Darius Acuff, Arkansas
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Second Team

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Braden Smith, Purdue
Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Third Team

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Graham Ike, Gonzaga

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