Alabama's Samuel Ogazi defends his 400-meter national championship

Alabama track and field’s Samuel Ogazi highlighted the third day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships by using a blistering 43.38 to defend his 400-meter national title. The mark set the Nigerian national record and the UA school record while becoming the fourth-fastest time in world history.

Joining Ogazi on the podium was the Crimson Tide discus duo of Christopher Young and Christopher Crawford. Competing in the first flight, Young’s second-round personal best mark of 62.30 meters (204-5) outlasted the 12-man second flight and propelled him into the final. Crawford followed with a second-round personal best of 61.96 meters (203-3) from the second flight. After the final three rounds, Young finished fifth and Crawford seventh. Young’s throw moved him to No. 5 in Alabama history, while Crawford now ranks No. 6 all-time at UA.

Additionally, two other Crimson Tide student-athletes earned All-America recognition. Bismack Kipchirchir used an 8:39.46 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to finish 10th nationally, while Trevor Gunzell took 14th in discus (58.90m | 193-3) to earn second-team All-America honors in the event for the second straight year.

Day Three Results

400m 1st: Samuel Ogazi | men’s, final | 43.38 Collegiate record, World No. 4 all-time, Nigerian national record, UA school record

3,000m Steeplechase 10th: Bismack Kipchirchir | men’s, final | 8:39.46

Discus 5th: Christopher Young | men’s, final | 62.30m (204-5) | PR, No. 5 all-time at UA 7th: Christopher Crawford | men’s, final | 61.96m (203-3) | PR, No. 6 all-time at UA 14th: Trevor Gunzell | men’s, final | 58.90m (193-3)



Up Next – Day Four Schedule of NCAA Outdoor Championships

UA field events will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT Women’s discus – Joyce Oguama (Flight 1)

UA track events will start at 7:24 p.m. Women’s steeplechase – Cynthia Jemutai



*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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