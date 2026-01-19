Amari Allen earns third SEC Freshman of the Week honor of rookie season

Alabama men’s basketball Amari Allen was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the third time this season that Allen has received the honor.

Amari Allen Notes

Averaged 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in Alabama’s two wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma

Recorded his fourth double-double of the season at Mississippi State with 13 points and 13 rebounds

Ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding (7.8 rpg)

Allen is the first UA freshman to grab 10 or more rebounds in multiple games since Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller during the 2022-23 season

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

