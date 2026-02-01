Amari Allen's status revealed for Alabama's road game at Florida

Alabama issued its final availability report for its road matchup with Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Forward Amari Allen was removed from the report and is good to go after being listed as questionable on the initial availability report on Saturday night. He’s missed Alabama’s last two games after getting hurt against Oklahoma on Jan. 17, per Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats.

“Amari’s yet to practice, but he’s been going through some basketball workouts and looking a lot better,” Oats said on Friday. “He’s chomping at the bit, wanting to play. He’s a competitor. If he’s close to being able to play, I think he’s gonna play. But that’ll probably end up being a game-time decision on him like it’s been here recently.”

Elsewhere on the report, three expected players remained out: Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka. All three are dealing with long-term injuries and it’s unknown whether any will be available to play again this season.

Tipoff between No. 23 Alabama and No. 19 Florida is set for 12 p.m. CT on ABC.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Florida Availability Report

No players listed.

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!