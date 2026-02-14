Initial Availability Report: Alabama forward ruled out vs. South Carolina

Alabama issued its initial availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Taylor Bol Bowen (leg) has been ruled out for the home matchup against the Gamecocks.

Bol Bowen has missed four games this season. He played 15 minutes in Alabama’s last game at Ole Miss, but Nate Oats said that he’s not at full health. Bol Bowen was a game-time decision ahead of last Saturday’s game at Auburn, but he came off the bench against the Tigers. But he appeared to re-aggravate his right leg injury and did not return to the win on the road.

“I respect Taylor a ton, but you can tell he’s not close to 100%,” Oats said on Friday. “He’s just trying to tough it out for his teammates, do what’s right. So, we sat him out of practice today to try to get him a little better. If he doesn’t feel significantly better tomorrow, my guess is he’ll be listed as questionable or doubtful tonight, because we’ve got to get him back to where he’s flying around.”

The Crimson Tide trio of Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka are all still out, but the growing expectation is that none of the three will be able to play again this season.

Alabama’s game against South Carolina is on Saturday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. on SEC Network).

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Taylor Bol Bowen – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

South Carolina Availability Report

All Available

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to a Saturday football game, an institution must issue the Initial Report on Wednesday by 7 p.m. CT and update the Availability Report once per day on Thursday and Friday (after the conclusion of practice and before 7 p.m.). On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time.

Designated Participation Statuses

If an institution has knowledge that a student-athlete may not be able to participate in the upcoming game for any reason (including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter), the institution must accurately designate the student-athlete’s participation status on the Initial Report as follows:

– Out – Will not play / 0% chance to play

– Doubtful – Unlikely to play / 25% chance to play

– Questionable – Uncertain to play / 50% chance to play

– Probable – Probable to play / 75% chance to play

