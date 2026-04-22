Board approves contracts for 13 Alabama Football staffers, including 3 new hires

The Compensation Committee of The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met on Wednesday and approved contracts for 13 Crimson Tide football coaches and staff members.

Contracts for the three new additions to Kalen DeBoer’s coaching staff – offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, wide receivers coach Derrick Nix and tight ends coach Richard Owens – were all approved. However, Klemm received only a 1-year deal at UA worth $600,000 annually.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack received a new deal. Wommack initially agreed to a 3-year deal, which is why he didn’t get a new contract last offseason. Now, his new deal will keep him in Tuscaloosa through 2029 and will be worth $2.65 million in its final year.

Six more of the Crimson Tide’s returning assistant coaches also received new contracts. But on top of the coaches, Alabama director of health and performance Jeff Allen, director of sports performance David Ballou and general manager Courtney Morgan also received new deals. Morgan, in his third year at Alabama, will now make $1.2 million annually through 2029.

Only three assistants did not receive new contracts on Wednesday: offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, running backs coach Robert Gillespie and defensive line coach Freddie Roach. All three of their current deals with Alabama are set to expire on February 28, 2027. Roach and Gillespie were retained by DeBoer when he was hired in 2024. Grubb joined the staff last year.

Jeff Allen – 3 years through Feb. 28, 2029 ($525,000)

David Ballou – 3 years through Feb. 28, 2029 ($1.05 million to $1.15 million)

Bryan Ellis – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($700,000)

Jason Jones – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($485,000 to $515,000)

Adrian Klemm – 1 year through Feb. 28, 2027 ($600,000)

Maurice Linguist – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($1.1 million to $1.125 million)

Chuck Morrell – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($700,000)

Derrick Nix – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($400,000 to $950,000)

Jay Nunez – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($475,000)

Richard Owens – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($550,000)

Christian Robinson – 2 years through Feb. 29, 2028 ($725,000 to $750,000)

Kane Wommack – 3 years through Feb. 28, 2029 ($2.35 million to $2.65 million)

Courtney Morgan –3 years through Feb. 28, 2029 ($1.2 million)

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