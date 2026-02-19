BOL Basketball Show: Alabama outlasts Arkansas in double-overtime thriller

The Alabama men’s basketball team picked up a fifth straight win on Wednesday evening, as it defeated No. 20 Arkansas, 117-115, in a double-overtime thriller. The Crimson Tide advanced to 19-7 (9-4 SEC) on the 2025-26 season and picked up its third win over a ranked opponent.

Several Alabama players had big games against the Razorbacks, none bigger than point guard Labaron Philon, who scored a career-high 35 points. Aiden Sherrell also posted career-highs in points (26) and rebounds (13), while freshman Amari Allen joined him in the double-double club with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He didn’t score in regulation, but senior guard Houston Mallette hit two of the biggest 3-pointers of the game to propel UA to the overtime victory.

The Tide continues to roll as March quickly approaches. Alabama will next travel to LSU for its next game on Saturday, February 21, at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. While UA is currently tied for second place in the SEC, the Tigers (14-12, 2-11) are tied for the league’s worst record.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s instant classic against Arkansas, the SEC standings and much, much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– Thoughts on Arkansas instant classic

– Philon drops career-high 35 points

– Double-doubles from Sherrell and Allen

– Clutch 3s late from Houston Mallette

– Tide now tied for second in SEC standings

– Toughest game left on the schedule?

– Early thoughts on road game at LSU

– Current top 16 seeds revealed on Saturday

Like and subscribe to BamaOnLine, our YouTube channel and the BamaOnLine Podcast!

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!