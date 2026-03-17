BOL Basketball Show: Alabama readies for NCAA Tournament without Aden Holloway

The Alabama men’s basketball team earned a No. 4 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will face 13-seed Hofstra in Round 1 on Friday, March 20, in Tampa (2:15 p.m. CT on truTV).

The Crimson Tide (23-9, 13-5 SEC) stayed on the 4-seed line after going one-and-done in the SEC Tournament, losing to 15-seed Ole Miss in the quarterfinal round. Alabama was firmly in the 68-team field, though, and earned its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid under Nate Oats. Five of those berths resulted in the Tide receiving a top-4 seed. The program had only achieved that four times before Oats took over in 2019-20 (1982, 1987, 1991 and 2002).

Alabama, however, will open March Madness without its second-leading scorer, as guard Aden Holloway was arrested on Monday morning on charges of first-degree marijuana possession not for personal use, a Class C felony, and failure to affix a stamp. Holloway was released on bond shortly after, but Oats said he is suspended and the team is preparing to be without him.

BamaOnLine basketball beat writers Charlie Potter and Blake Byler discuss Alabama’s NCAA Tournament draw, Holloway’s suspension and where the Tide turns and much, much more.

Tuesday’s show topics include:

– Final thoughts on SEC Tournament

– Alabama earns No. 4 seed in Tampa

– Any thoughts on the Hofstra Pride?

– UA’s potential path to the Final Four

– Aden Holloway arrested, suspended

– How the Tide handles his absence

– Toughest region, exciting matchups

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