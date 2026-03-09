BOL Basketball Show: Alabama sweeps Auburn before heading to Nashville

The Alabama men’s basketball team concluded its regular-season schedule with a 96-84 win over the Auburn Tigers at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night. The No. 16 Crimson Tide is now 23-8 (13-5 SEC) on the 2025-26 year as the season shifts to league tournaments.

Against Auburn, Alabama only made seven 3-pointers — one less than the Tigers — but it dominated in the paint, out-scoring the opposition, 58-32. Add in free throws, and Alabama scored 75 of its 96 points inside the 3-point line. The home team got strong efforts from Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon, who combined to score 42 of the team’s 96 points.

Before the Iron Bowl of Basketball, Nate Oats and company received surprise but welcome news, as top-30 recruit Jaxon Richardson, a 6-foot-6 wing from Las Vegas, committed to the program. The pledge moved Alabama up to No. 4 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings.

The Tide now turns its attention to the SEC Tournament, where it will be the No. 2 seed. The team won’t play until Friday, earning a double bye, and will face the winner of No. 7 Georgia and either No. 10 Texas or No. 15 Ole Miss. Alabama lost to two of those three teams during the regular season, so it has a chance at revenge in order to advance to the semifinals.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s win over Auburn, the team’s SEC Tournament path and much, much more.

Monday’s show topics include:

– Final thoughts on the Auburn win

– Live and die by the 3? Not so fast

– Welcome back, Amari Allen

– Tide reserve that’s trending up

– Proper sendoffs for seniors, Philon

– Oats & company land Top 30 recruit

– Alabama’s SEC Tournament path

– Early games of interest in Nashville

