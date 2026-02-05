BOL Basketball Show: Alabama takes down Texas A&M, gets set for road IBOB

The Alabama men’s basketball team bounced back from what Nate Oats repeatedly called an “embarrassing” loss at Florida on Saturday and defeated the SEC-leading Texas A&M Aggies, 100-97, on Wednesday evening inside Coleman Coliseum to advance to 15-7 (5-4 SEC).

The Crimson Tide was much better at taking care of the ball, finishing with just six turnovers against an A&M team that deployed a full-court press for the entirety of the game. That’s much improved after Alabama turned it over 18 times in Gainesville, leading to 25 UF points.

Alabama got back in the win column and will now turn its attention to its in-state rival. The Tide will travel to Auburn on Saturday, February 7, for a 3 p.m. CT tipoff on ESPN2. The two teams are currently tied for seventh place in the SEC after the first half of league games.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s recent outing, Round 1 of the Iron Bowl of Basketball and much, much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– Thoughts on Alabama’s 100-97 win over Texas A&M

– Aden Holloway leads the way with 20 points

– Tide freshmen combine for 22 points vs. the Aggies

– View of the SEC at the midway point of league play

– Charles Bediako’s hearing is set for Friday, Feb. 6

– Looking ahead to Saturday’s road game at Auburn

