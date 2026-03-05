BOL Basketball Show: Alabama win streak ends ahead of rematch with Auburn

The Alabama men’s basketball team lost its first game in over a month on Tuesday evening, as it lost to Georgia, 98-88, in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. The No. 16 Crimson Tide dropped to 22-8 (12-5 SEC) on the 2025-26 season after winning eight games in a row since Feb. 4.

The Bulldogs out-rebounded Alabama, 40-30, leading to 25 second-chance points for the home team, compared to just nine for the Tide. Georgia also scored 21 points off of 10 UA turnovers. Those were deciding factors, but the Dawgs also shot 53% from the field and knocked down 13 3-pointers, with seven of them coming from Kanon Catchings (career-high 32 points).

Alabama will look to get back in the win column in its final regular-season game against in-state rival Auburn on Saturday, March 7 (7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN). The Crimson Tide already beat the Tigers, 96-92, on the road earlier this year and will look to win its third in a row in the Iron Bowl of Basketball. A win over AU would secure UA the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s latest loss to Georgia, the home finale against Auburn and much, much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– Our final thoughts on the Georgia game

– Tide needs its bigs to rebound better

– Bad UA defense vs. tough UGA shots

– Has Amari Allen hit a freshman wall?

– Needed wake-up call before postseason?

– Senior Night for Wrightsell, Mallette and Williamson

– How different are Alabama and Auburn?

– Tide can clinch No. 2 seed with an IBOB win

Like and subscribe to BamaOnLine, our YouTube channel and the BamaOnLine Podcast!

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!