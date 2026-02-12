BOL Basketball Show: Alabama wins with healthy Wrightsell, without Bediako

The Alabama men’s basketball team picked up a third straight win on Wednesday evening, as it defeated Ole Miss, 93-74, at SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide advanced to 17-7 (7-4 SEC) on the season and now has its first three-game win streak of league play.

Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell led Alabama with 21 points off the bench and made seven of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. Wrightsell’s season – and really, his career in Tuscaloosa – has been plagued by injuries, but the veteran displayed why he is key to the Tide’s success.

Alabama is rolling after its disappointing loss to the SEC-leading Florida Gators and will next go up against South Carolina, which sits at the bottom of the conference standings. The upcoming home game is set for Saturday, February 14, at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s recent outing, Charles Bediako being ruled ineligible and much, much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– Thoughts on Alabama’s 93-74 win at Ole Miss

– What a healthy Wrightsell means for Alabama

– Frontcourt’s first game without Bediako

– Thoughts on Bediako being ruled ineligible

– Looking ahead to game vs. South Carolina

– Tide building momentum for final stretch?

– Football news and notes: TE coach & A-Day

