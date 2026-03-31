BOL Basketball Show: Alabama's season ends in Sweet 16 | What's next for the Tide?

No. 4-seed Alabama lost to 1-seed Michigan, 90-77, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Chicago. The loss ended the Crimson Tide’s 2025-26 campaign at 25-10.

Alabama ran into the buzzsaw that is the Wolverines, which has beaten teams by an average of 22.5 points per game to reach the Final Four. To beat the Tide, Michigan shot 50% from the field and 48% from 3-point range, while out-rebounding Alabama, 45-32, and scoring 27 more bench points at the United Center. Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

In what is likely his final game in crimson, point guard Labaron Philon put the team on his back, leading all scorers with 35 points on six made 3s. He also had seven rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes of action. Philon was non-committal on his future after the game, but his head coach, Nate Oats, said there isn’t much of a decision to make — he should go to the NBA.

Alabama now turns its attention to the offseason, but it seems like it will do so without worrying about its head coach. Oats was adamant about his comfort level in Tuscaloosa, and UA director of athletics Greg Byrne tweeted, “He’s not going anywhere.” Oats does, however, want to get bigger for the 2026-27 season, as his focus shifts to building next season’s roster.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s Sweet 16 loss to Michigan, what’s next for the Crimson Tide and much more.

Tuesday’s show topics include:

– Thoughts on the Michigan loss

– Philon goes out with big game

– How will you remember this team?

– Oats is not going anywhere

– But he does want to get bigger

– Other transfer portal needs

– Who ya got in the Final Four?

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