BOL Basketball Show: Can Alabama snap its losing streak to Tennessee?

The Alabama men’s basketball team picked up a seventh straight win on Wednesday night, as it defeated Mississippi State, 100-75, in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 21-7 (11-4 SEC) on the 2025-26 season and picked up its 10th straight win over the Bulldogs.

Alabama was without leading scorer Labaron Philon, who was ruled out before the game due to an undisclosed injury. But the rest of the Tide’s roster stepped up, particularly in the first half, with 63 points on 16 made 3-pointers. The offense cooled in the second half, with State actually out-scoring UA over the final 20 minutes, but Alabama still prevailed by 25 points.

Freshman forward Amari Allen continues to impress in his debut season and led the Tide with 23 points on 6-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Aden Holloway stepped into the main facilitator role with Philon out and turned in a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. He was three rebounds shy of a triple-double. Five Alabama players finished in double figures.

The Tide continues to roll entering March. Alabama and Arkansas are currently tied for second place in the SEC standings, but this weekend, the top four teams in the conference will face off. UA travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee on Saturday, February 28 (5 p.m. on ESPN).

Alabama and Tennessee have already met this season, with the Vols claiming a 79-73 win over the Tide in Tuscaloosa on January 24. UA was without both Allen and Holloway but should be at full strength for the rematch. A win at Thompson-Boling Arena would clinch a double bye in the SEC Tournament. Florida and Arkansas also play on Saturday (7:30 p.m. on ESPN).

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s latest win over Mississippi State, the SEC standings and much, much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– A Tale of Two Halves: Thoughts on State game

– Holloway (10 assists) steps up with Philon out

– Allen continues to impress, leads all scorers

– Tide, Hogs tied for second with three games left

– Alabama can clinch a double bye with a win

– What Bama needs to do to end its skid vs. the Vols

– Having Allen and Holloway helps, as well as Philon

– Football news: 2028 schedule – which OSU is out?

