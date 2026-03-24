BOL Basketball Show: Tide rolls in Tampa to advance to fourth-straight Sweet 16

No. 4-seed Alabama won both of its games in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and is heading to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season and the fifth time in Nate Oats’ tenure.

The Crimson Tide (25-9, 13-5 SEC) first defeated 13-seed Hofstra, 90-70, in the first round of March Madness behind strong efforts from several of its players, most notably Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell and Taylor Bol Bowen. Alabama then faced 5-seed Texas Tech in the Round of 32 and dominated the Red Raiders, 90-65, in the final game of the first weekend.

Alabama put together one of its best performances of the season against Texas Tech, playing with impressive defensive effort and winning on the glass, 47-35. UA made 19 3-pointers, while the Red Raiders made 21 total field goals. The Tide’s three seniors, Latrell Wrightsell, Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson, combined to score 47 of the team’s 90 total points.

Next up for Alabama is a Sweet 16 matchup with 1-seed Michigan. The Wolverines defeated 16-seed Howard and 9-seed Saint Louis with relative ease to reach the second weekend. The two teams will meet in Chicago on Friday, March 27, at 6:35 p.m. CT (TBS and truTV). Should the Tide win, it would face the winner of Iowa State-Tennessee in the Elite Eight.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and basketball beat writers Blake Byler and Charlie Potter discuss UA’s NCAA Tournament wins in Tampa, the Sweet 16 matchup and much more.

Tuesday’s show topics include:

– Alabama dominates Texas Tech

– Big games from trio of Tide seniors

– Impressive defensive, rebounding effort

– Looking back on Round 1 win vs. Hofstra

– No news yet on Aden Holloway’s status

– Thoughts on the rest of the tournament

– Fourth-straight Sweet 16 for Alabama

– Tough matchup with 1-seed Michigan

– Facing familiar faces in a familiar place

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