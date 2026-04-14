BOL Big Show: Russell shines on A-Day; Alabama lands football, basketball commits

Alabama held its third and final scrimmage of the spring on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A-Day lasted about two hours and featured 16 drives of offense against defense.

One of the big storylines coming out of the A-Day practice was the play of quarterback Keelon Russell. He has been battling Austin Mack for the starting job behind center, and Mack did not finish the scrimmage due to limitations. But even before that, Russell was having the better day, throwing four touchdowns on 33 pass attempts while working with the ones and twos.

A lot of eyes were on the quarterbacks, but a lot of attention was also on the 40-plus unofficial visitors that made their way to the UA campus for A-Day. The Crimson Tide hosted several top recruits and even landed an A-Day commitment from in-state defensive lineman AJ Pauley.

It was a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, and it wasn’t limited to just football. Nate Oats and the men’s basketball team hosted a key transfer target, and they also landed a commitment from Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, as UA looks to fortify its frontcourt this offseason.

BamaOnLine staff members Charlie Potter, Tim Watts Andrew Bone and Blake Byler discuss Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage, the recruiting visitors that made their way to Tuscaloosa, where things stand with the basketball transfer portal and much, much more on today’s show.

Tuesday’s show topics include:

– Reaction to Noah Rogers’ injury; who steps up

– Surprised by the buzz around Keelon Russell?

– What Blake saw from Alabama’s defense

– Biggest post-A-Day question(s) for Alabama

– Tide Hoops lands Kentucky transfer, plus other thoughts

– Reaction to AJ Pauley’s commitment

– Where things stand with Elijah Haven ahead of decision

– The guys highlight other A-Day visitors of note

– Another year of Alabama rolling in a lot of spring visitors

– Which guys do you think Alabama feels good about?

– And much, much more!

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