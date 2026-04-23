BOL Podcast: Basketball portal window closes | DeBoer, Oats receive extensions

College basketball’s 15-day transfer portal window has officially closed, and Alabama lost four players to the portal, while bringing in four transfer players for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Nate Oats said, “We have to get bigger,” after Alabama’s Sweet 16 loss to Michigan, and adding frontcourt help through the portal was obviously a point of emphasis. The Crimson Tide brought in Kentucky’s Brandon Garrison (6-10, 245), Mississippi State’s Jamarion Davis-Fleming (6-10, 240) and Boise State’s Drew Fielder (6-11, 225), who certainly address that. UA also added NC State transfer Cole Cloer, a 6-foot-7 wing who will be a redshirt freshman next year.

The Crimson Tide also lost a quartet of players, with Aiden Sherrell (Indiana), Taylor Bol Bowen (Oregon), Jalil Bethea (Pitt) and Davion Hannah all transferring. Guys like London Jemison and Keitenn Bristow, however, announced they will return to Alabama for another season. Freshman Amari Allen could return, but he will first test the NBA draft waters for some pro feedback.

One day later, the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee approved 18 athletics contracts, including extensions for head football coach Kalen DeBoer and Oats, who is entering his eighth season as the Tide’s men’s basketball coach. DeBoer received a 7-year deal that will pay him $12.5 million, while Oats’ new deal is six years/$7.5 million.

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and staff writer Charlie Potter and Blake Byler discuss the big contract news, the additions and subtractions via the transfer portal and much, much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– Kalen DeBoer’s contract details

– Nate Oats’ contract details

– Preston Murphy gets paid, too

– Portal window is officially closed

– Thoughts on which players left

– Thoughts on the four additions

– What else UA could look to add

– Players make NBA draft decisions

– Quick thoughts on the NFL draft

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