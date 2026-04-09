BOL Podcast: Previewing Alabama's 2026 A-Day, huge recruiting weekend

Alabama Football will hold its 2026 Golden Flake A-Day on Saturday, April 11, at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The 2-hour scrimmage is set for 1 p.m. CT and will not be televised.

All eyes will be on the Crimson Tide quarterback competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. It is still a wide-open race with the redshirt junior and redshirt freshman battling for the starting spot behind center. Saturday’s scrimmage will give Alabama fans and media their first look at Russell working with the first-team offense since he arrived in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

There are other position battles of note elsewhere on the Tide’s 2026 roster, including along the offensive and defensive lines and at inside linebacker. Alabama has to replace multiple starters at all of the spots, and Kalen DeBoer and company addressed each via the transfer portal.

A-Day also means a big recruiting weekend for the Tide, with double-digit prospects, including multiple 5-stars, set to visit the UA campus and take in the spring scrimmage at the stadium.

BamaOnLine staff members Charlie Potter, Andrew Bone and Blake Byler preview Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage, the massive recruiting weekend that comes with it and much, much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– Charlie breaks down the A-Day details, format

– The guys talk Alabama’s quarterback battle

– Players of interest: Returners, transfers and freshmen

– Andrew previews a massive visitors weekend

– Blake discusses portal exits, interest for Tide Hoops

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