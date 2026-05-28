BOL Recruiting Show: Previewing Alabama's first big recruiting weekend of summer
Official visit season has arrived. Over the next month, Alabama will welcome dozens of its top recruiting targets to Tuscaloosa, Ala., beginning with a monster weekend from May 29-31.
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff will host nine players this coming weekend, including two commitments. The official visitors list includes a quartet of top-100 prospects, highlighted by the nation’s top-rated wide receiver, Monshun Sales, a 5-star recruit from Indianapolis.
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It’s a big month ahead for Alabama, as it looks to add to its six-player 2027 class. However, the expectation is that this year’s haul will be “much less” than last year’s 27-player signing class.
BamaOnLine staff members Tim Watts, Andrew Bone and Charlie Potter discuss all things Alabama recruiting, including the Crimson Tide’s first official visitors weekend of the summer.
Thursday’s show topics include:
– Alabama’s most recent commitment
– Tight end commit flips to Michigan
– Coaches were busy on the road in May
– Camara cancels summer OVs
– Breaking down May 29-31 visitors
– Recruits Alabama has made a move for
– Recruits UA needs to make up ground with
– General recruiting discussion
– Plus, Tim and Charlie discuss Tide Hoops
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