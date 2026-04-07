BOL Video: Highlights from Alabama's 11th spring practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama took the field for practice No. 11 of the spring on Tuesday morning. Practice was held outdoors on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, with the players practicing in full pads.

Practice began at 9:15 a.m. CT, with media allowed to view roughly two periods towards the beginning. At the top of the page is a video consisting of over four minutes of footage captured by BamaOnLine.

At the conclusion of today’s practice, select Crimson Tide players will be made available to speak to the media. Interviews are slated to begin around 11 a.m., and BOL will have coverage throughout the day.

Spring practice is set to continue on Thursday, the final practice before Saturday’s A-Day game. There will be 15 total practices in the spring, including Thursday, A-Day, and two more next week to conclude spring camp.

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