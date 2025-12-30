BOL Video: Highlights from Alabama's first on-site Rose Bowl practice

TORRANCE, Calif. — Alabama hit the field on Tuesday afternoon for the Crimson Tide’s first on-site practice for the Rose Bowl since arriving in Southern California. The team practiced in shells at El Camino College.

Practice began at roughly 12:45 p.m. local time, and media were allowed to view roughly four periods at the beginning of practice. At the top of the page is over eight minutes of footage captured by BamaOnLine.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti will be made available for the head coach’s press conference tomorrow morning as the final media availability before the game. The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT and full coverage will follow on BOL.

The Rose Bowl between No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on New Year’s Day, being broadcast on ESPN.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!