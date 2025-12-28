BOL Video: Highlights from Alabama's fourth Rose Bowl practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama hit the field on Sunday morning for the team’s fourth practice in preparation for the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl. Practice was held outside on the Thomas Drew Practice Fields, with the team practicing in full pads.

Practice began at 10:50 a.m. CT, and media were allowed to view roughly four periods at the beginning of practice. At the top of the page is nearly six minutes of footage from practice captured by BamaOnLine.

Following today’s practice, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, as well as select defensive players will be available to speak to the media. Press conferences are slated to begin at 1 p.m., and BOL will have coverage throughout the day.

The Rose Bowl between No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on New Year’s Day, being broadcast on ESPN.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!