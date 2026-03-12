BOL Video: Highlights from Alabama's third spring practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama took the field for practice No. 3 of the spring on Thursday morning. Practice was held indoors at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, with players practicing in sheels.

Practice began at 9:15 a.m. CT, with media allowed to view roughly three periods towards the beginning. At the top of the page is a video consisting of over eight minutes of footage captured by BamaOnLine.

At the conclusion of today’s practice, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and select offensive players will be made available to speak to the media. Interviews are slated to begin around 11 a.m., and BOL will have coverage throughout the day.

Spring practice is set to continue tomorrow, the final practice before a week off for spring break. There will be 15 total practices during the spring, including three scrimmages, that will run through mid-April.

