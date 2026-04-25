Breaking BOL Podcast: Reaction to Alabama landing 5-star QB Elijah Haven
Alabama has landed a commitment from the nation’s top-rated quarterback.
Five-star signal-caller Elijah Haven committed to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, April 25. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Haven is the highest-rated player in Alabama’s 2027 class, but he’s the second quarterback to commit to the Tide this cycle, joining Trent Seaborn. In fact, Alabama now has back-to-back classes with two quarterbacks. It also marks the third year in a row that Kalen DeBoer and his staff have landed a 5-star at the position (Keelon Russell, 2025; Jett Thomalla, 2026).
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Haven chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and gives Alabama a special talent behind center. He scored 73 total touchdowns last season, including 62 through the air. Haven threw for 3,931 yards and ran for nearly 800 more. He completed 72% of his passes for Dunham School.
BamaOnLine staff members Tim Watts, Andrew Bone and Charlie Potter join forces to discuss the huge commitment for Alabama, which has proven it can recruit the quarterback position.
Saturday’s show topics include:
– What type of player, person is Haven?
– How big of a get is this for Alabama?
– Who deserves credit for the recruitment?
– Back-to-back classes with two QBs
– Can this be a domino for the Tide?
– Who’s most likely to commit next?
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