Charles Bediako drops lawsuit against NCAA, ends pursuit of eligibility

Alabama center Charles Bediako filed motion for voluntary dismissal of his lawsuit against the NCAA on Monday. Bama247 first reported the news.

Bediako initially sued the NCAA in January after being denied eligibility in an attempt to return to college basketball. He was granted temporary eligibility through a temporary restraining order by judge Jim Roberts, which allowed him to play in five games for the Crimson Tide this season.

He averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in his five appearances, which took place between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7. The Crimson Tide went 3-2 in those games, beating Missouri, Texas A&M and Auburn while losing to Tennessee and Florida.

Bediako’s case was transferred to judge Daniel Pruet for his preliminary injunction hearing, followed Roberts’ recusal of himself from the case. Pruet denied Bediako’s request for an injunction, which ended his eligibility for the remainder of the season. Bediako appealed the ruling to the Alabama Supreme Court and requested an injunction while the appeal pended, and that injunction was also denied.

Prior to re-joining the Alabama team this season, Bediako spent the last three seasons with three different G League teams, the Austin Spurs, the Grand Rapids Gold, and most recently the Motor City Cruise. He declared for the NBA Draft following is sophomore season at Alabama in 2022-23, and went undrafted.

The Crimson Tide finished the season going 7-2 after Bediako’s injunction was denied, being selected as a 4-seed in the Midwest Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

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