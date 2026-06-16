Contact Begins: Alabama initiates direct communication with numerous 2028 prospects

Yesterday was an important day in the recruitment of rising high school juniors. As of Monday, June 15, college football coaching staffs are allowed to directly contact members of the Class of 2028, by phone, text, email, or anything in between as their recruitments will heat up in a major way over the next year.

Previously, only indirect contact was allowed. Players could be contacted through their high school coaches, or they could be visited at their schools by members of the Alabama staff during various contact periods, typically during spring practice. Through these channels, the Crimson Tide has already offered and hosting a wide range of 2028 prospects to this point, both in the spring and summer.

From here on out is where the recruitments for these 2028 prospects will take off. A year from now, the summer of 2027 will be official visit season for the members of this class. Between now and then they’ll be talking to different coaches from different schools daily, scheduling gameday visits for the fall, visits for next spring, and eventually official visits next summer. The groundwork for all of those return trips will be laid with the contact made starting now.

To commemorate the start of the direct contact period, Alabama sent out a graphic to 2028 prospects that read ‘Sweet Home Alabama.’

The graphic went out to upwards of 50 prospects, many of which already have offers from Alabama and visited campus during the spring, and have even returned already for a camp this summer.

Here are some of the top 2028 prospects that were contacted by Alabama yesterday, and what they recently said about the Crimson Tide when they were offered or last visited:

No. 2 ATH Kamieon Compton-Nero (Owasso, Okla.):

“I just think it’s a winning defense. They play hard, they’re physical, they come down and tackle. That all fits with what I’m able to do.”

No. 8 S CJ Craig-James (Birmingham, Ala.):

“If you look at the measurables of the DB room at Bama, the prototype is tall, long and athletic. With me being a 6-3 long safety, I fit right into the mold of what they’re already doing. Being able to cover a lot of ground quickly.”

No. 36 QB Charles Scott Jr. (Alabama commit):

“Me and Coach Ellis, we’re real tight. We talk every day. He’s started developing everything about me, my mechanics, even my mental piece. I think he’s really gonna help change me. I’m really tight with Coach Ellis.”

No. 1 RB Kevin Hartsfield (Covington, Ga.):

“I really liked it. I got to talk to the coach, he talked to me a lot. We got to walk around the facilities, we went upstairs. I was really getting my own tour around the school. We watched them practice, saw how they do things. They were changing it up to be more like an NFL practice.”

No. 29 WR Dedrick Kimbrough (Alabaster, Ala.):

“Bama has always been the standard. They have all the tools to put me in the league or help me be successful if that doesn’t work out.”

No. 4 QB Kingston Preyear (Alexander City, Ala.):

“Practice was intense. The tempo was high and everybody was competing. I liked how the quarterbacks were being coached—real detailed. I’ve visited several times, so I was familiar with everything. It was cool this time watching my teammates experience it all, though.”

No. 18 S Jordan Hicks (Santa Margarita, Calif.):

“He was talking about my game and how I play, how I would fit the defensive back tradition over there at Alabama, how they produce to the NFL. Dijon Lee, a Mission Viejo alumni, also went to Alabama, so that sticks out as well. We talked about how he coaches, his mindset, it was a great overall conversation and I’m for sure blessed.”

No. 3 DL Prince Che (Thomasville, Ga.):

“I was talking to Alabama a little before, earlier in the season. I think Bama is a great program. They develop really good players and they’re really consistent. I think it’s a great program.”

No. 4 CB Jermaine Cobbins (Springfield, Tenn.):

“I love Alabama right now. ‘Bama is ‘Bama. The bonding with the coaches, me and Coach Jones, we’ve got a great bond. We’ve been talking almost every day. Now that I’ve been to a practice and seen how he coaches, I think it would be a great fit for me.”

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