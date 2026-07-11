Date revealed for Alabama basketball’s road game at South Florida

Alabama basketball’s road game at South Florida has been set. The Crimson Tide will take on the Bulls on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, USF announced this week.

This game will be the second in a 2-for-1 series between the two schools that began last season. The series was started when former Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson was coaching the Bulls, but he has since left to take the head coaching position at Providence.

Alabama won last season’s meeting in Coleman Coliseum by a final score of 104-93.

USF replaced Hodgson by hiring Chris Mack from Charleston, who’s also spent time coaching Power Five programs like Xavier and Louisville. He holds a 323-153 career record and was the 2018 Big East Coach of the Year.

Known non-conference games

Nov. 2 – Sam Houston

Nov. 13 – Seton Hall

Nov. 17 – Kennesaw State

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – Players Era championship, if necessary

Dec. 2 – at Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

Dec. 16 – at South Florida

Dec. 21 – at Iowa (Des Moines)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – Samford

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