Date set for Alabama basketball's game vs. St. John's in Birmingham

The date for Alabama basketball’s non-conference matchup against St. John’s is now set.

The Crimson Tide and Red Storm will meet on Saturday, December 12, in Birmingham in the 2026 C.M. Newton Classic, it was announced on Tuesday. The game will take place at Legacy Arena and is the return matchup of a neutral-site series against St. John’s. Alabama traveled to Madison Square Garden last November and defeated the No. 5 Red Storm, 103-96.

In 2025-26, St. John’s posted an impressive 30-7 record and won the Big East Conference. In Rick Pitino’s third season at the helm, the Red Storm reached the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 1-seed Duke. St. John’s is a preseason top 25 team, but one of its biggest additions, Donnie Freeman, will miss the season because of an ACL injury.

The Alabama-St. John’s battle will mark the sixth annual C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham. The Crimson Tide holds a 2-3 record in the classic, with wins over Liberty (2023-24) and Illinois (2024-25) and losses to Davidson (2021-22), Gonzaga (2022-23) and Arizona (2025-26).

Known non-conference games

Nov. 2 – Sam Houston

Nov. 13 – Seton Hall

Nov. 17 – Kennesaw State

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – Players Era championship, if necessary

Dec. 2 – at Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

Dec. 21 – at Iowa (Des Moines)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – at South Florida

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