Depth, experience make Alabama well-equipped to handle Aden Holloway's absence

Alabama is preparing for the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament as if it will not have its second-leading scorer, Aden Holloway, who is suspended following his arrest on Monday.

Holloway was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana not for personal use, a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched his residence and recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. He was later released on bond. The school also announced Holloway had been removed from campus “pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

While Alabama head coach Nate Oats was disappointed in Holloway’s behavior, he was happy with the rest of the team’s response to the postseason curveball, particularly during practice.

“We’ve got some guys that are coming along, starting to hit their peak and play their best basketball at the right time, and I think that continued today at practice,” Oats said on Hey Coach. “I thought (Latrell Wrightsell) was a really good leader. Thought he stepped up, made some good statements. I think Labaron (Philon) was good. I thought we’re seeing the best version of Taylor (Bol Bowen) we’ve seen all year.

“And there’s some other guys hitting their peaks. I thought Noah (Williamson) played well Friday, and I thought he was good today, too. … I think Taylor and Noah both played pretty well Friday. The team took a loss, but those guys played well.”

Holloway has played in 28 games for Alabama this season, starting 25 of those contests. The junior guard is averaging 16.8 points per game, which trails only Philon on the 2025-26 team, while shooting 48.1% from the field, 86.4% at the line and 43.8% from 3-point range.

But Oats noted the Tide has several other guards who can step up on Holloway’s absence.

“I think if we were going to lose a guy, losing him in the backcourt would be the place where we’ve got the most depth. So, Labaron, Wrightsell, Houston (Mallette), Amari (Allen), Jalil (Bethea), we’ve got good backcourt depth. It just means Amari will play less minutes at like the four, which is fine because Taylor’s playing great, London (Jemison)‘s playing great, Noah gave us good minutes. So, I think we can get a little bigger. We’re gonna have to do that.”

Alabama’s 2025-26 campaign has also been plagued by injuries. The Crimson Tide has been healthy down the stretch, but only one player has played in all 32 games entering the NCAA Tournament (Mallette). Having to make up for absences isn’t new for this Alabama team, which could benefit it this weekend when it faces 13-seed Hofstra in the opening round.

“I did tell our team, this team, more than any team I’ve ever coached, is better equipped to handle a situation like this,” Oats said. “I don’t know how many games we went into where we had a game-time decision. Guy warms up and we gotta decide whether he’s gonna play or not an hour before the game. Houston’s the only guy been available all year long.

“We’ve won plenty of games with guys not available, so our guys will be ready to go against Hofstra. And Hofstra’s very good, and we’re gonna have to be ready to play.”

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