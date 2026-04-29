EJ Crowell injury update: Latest on Alabama RB entering the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama freshman running back EJ Crowell didn’t see many reps this spring, as he dealt with an injury. The former 5-star recruit was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot on A-Day and moved around the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on a scooter.

On Wednesday, April 29, before teeing off in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on Crowell ahead of Alabama’s summer workouts.

“I think by the time we get to June, he will be in a good spot,” DeBoer said at Greystone Golf & Country Club. “That’s everything I’m hearing and feeling. And that’s going to be really critical for him to get the summer in, not just from a workout standpoint, but they run the player-run practices. Just any reps for him are going to be good, quality ways for him to continue to improve in his development, especially early in his career.”

Mr. Football in the state of Alabama this past year, Crowell rushed for more than 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in what should have been his junior season at Jackson (Ala.) High School. He reclassified to the 2026 class and enrolled early at Alabama for the spring semester.

Crowell will look to breathe some life into an Alabama run game that struggled throughout the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide ranked 125th out of 136 FBS teams in rushing offense a year ago, averaging 104.13 yards per game on the ground. Alabama welcomed back three backs from last season’s team, but Crowell could get an opportunity to make an immediate impact.

The Tide will kick off its 2026 football season on Saturday, September 5, against East Carolina.

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