EJ Crowell update: Latest on freshman RB as Alabama opens fall camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman running back EJ Crowell was back on the practice field on Wednesday for the Crimson Tide’s first workout of preseason camp. Head coach Kalen DeBoer shared his thoughts on what he saw from Crowell, who missed much of the spring.

“He did some nice things,” DeBoer said. “It’s good to see him out there, flying around. A couple times, you see what you saw from his high school highlight film. Excited to see him. We’re not in pads right now, so a lot of that is yet to be seen. But just execution, he’s got to catch the ball well. I think he’s got a really good head on his shoulders from what we’ve seen so far and being able to be consistent that way, learn the offense.

“When he gets in there in rotation with the running backs, like he was today, he did his job.”

Crowell, a freshman, didn’t see many reps this spring, as he dealt with a lower-body injury he suffered early in his first practices. The former 5-star recruit was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot on A-Day and moved around the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on a scooter.

Mr. Football in the state of Alabama this past year, Crowell rushed for more than 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in what should have been his junior season at Jackson (Ala.) High School. He reclassified to the 2026 class, and this spring semester, he enrolled early at Alabama, where he will look to breathe some life into a running game that struggled mightily a year ago.

As for other injuries, DeBoer said there are some players who are working into reps, but “really nothing major.” We know that wide receiver Noah Rogers will miss the start of the season after a spring knee injury. The head coach did provide an update on a veteran Alabama tight end.

“Danny Lewis, for example, would be a guy, just making sure as we work into the physicality and everything,” DeBoer said. “It’s been a long road for him for a couple of years. And so, he’s in as good a spot as he’s been since really after the bowl game in 2024. And so, just trying to be careful with where he’s at and making sure he can manage that. I thought he did a good job today.”

Alabama will return to the practice field on Thursday, August 6. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to kick off the 2026 football season on Saturday, September 5, at home against East Carolina.

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