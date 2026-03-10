Everything Kalen DeBoer said after Alabama's second spring practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters after the Crimson Tide’s second spring football practice on Tuesday, March 10. Here is everything DeBoer said.

DeBoer’s opening statement…



“It’s the time of the year where it’s all about the work, and guys did that in the weight room, a good seven weeks and get on the football field, what they love to do. So, we’ll still, every other day, be hitting the weights and making sure our conditioning is good, but two practices in already.”

DeBoer on Alabama’s health…



“There’s some guys that are still limited or out, really going back to the season. So, nothing new, nothing new that’s happened in practice the first couple days. (Jah-Marien) Latham will be out for the spring. Bray (Hubbard) will be limited, limited contact, just coming off of stuff from the fall. London Simmons will be out for the spring. (William) Sanders will be out for the spring.”

DeBoer on how the quarterbacks are looking after two practices…



“You can tell that they’ve had a number of reps from the last year under their belt, playing with some confidence, calling the play in the huddle with confidence. Both of them lightyears (ahead) of where they were at a year ago, obviously, and they should be. So, the talent level, as far as that’s concerned, is not a question. It’s just a matter of them building the rapport with their skill around them, making the throws when they’re there, feeling the timing and trust, and just feeling comfortable in the pocket. And that just comes with time, feeling comfortable with your offensive line doing the job up front. So, like what they’ve done through two practices, creating some good explosives on their end, good feel, working the mobility when they have to. And that’s part of football, too. It forces scramble drills and things like that. When that does come up, that helps our defense, as well. So, I think they’re really putting a lot of pressure on our defense. Our defense is doing the same to them.”

DeBoer on if he’s ever started from scratch with an offensive line like this…



“Maybe not quite to that extent across the board, when you talk about the coach and all the players. But you’ve had times where there’s three, four starters that you have to replace. And so, guys are hungry. Guys come in, they’re wide-eyed, ready to learn. It creates competition. That’s what you want across your team, but especially in that room. And they really made a lot of improvements in the strength, and really excited about — you wanna be excited about every guy, but excited about some certain guys in particular. And now, you just got to see that translate onto the football field. And right now, there’s still some thinking going on. They’re trying to get used to just what their job is, much less trying to get used to playing with the guy next to them and hearing those calls when the bullets are really flying. Walk-throughs are one thing. In the meeting room is another. But now you get on the football field. So, there’s a learning curve that these guys will go through. But I’m excited about what Coach Klemm brings and the mindset. And that’s really what you’re trying to create as a football team, but especially up front, you’re creating a mindset, creating an attitude here as you go through the practices.”

DeBoer on if offensive linemen will focus on one or multiple spots…



“You’re gonna try to keep them homed in on one spot. You’re right, there is some versatility with a number of guys. That’s nice, but you also don’t wanna get fallen into the trap where you’re moving guys around and now that continuity, that familiarity that I’m talking about, it’s something that you don’t see, and now you’re not making the strides we want. So, try to get guys in spots, try to keep it consistent here. We’ll see as the weeks go on, and some of it’s determined by health. We’re in a good spot right now, but some of it’s determined as you go through spring practices, just like in the fall. So, like where we’re at, kind of got a couple lineups with guys playing spots that they can kind of get a rhythm, be comfortable playing next to each other.”

DeBoer on how he would assess the offensive staff additions…



“I think we had great coaches that were here that I really appreciate and opportunities for them to move on, which they deserve. And just coming in, three guys on offense, Nix, Owens and Klemm, just, I think there’s a mindset that they have, experience factor that they have. Whether it’s at this level or the NFL, and they know what it’s supposed to look like. I think the thing that jumps out at me is, with them in particular, is how efficient they can be. And I think the great coaches can identify something, articulate it very quickly. It makes sense to the player, not putting too much in their head so they can’t play fast, but you’re coaching, and that’s your job. And so, the players are supposed to compete and grind and refine what they’re doing. They’re taking it all in because they do see the expertise that these coaches have.”

DeBoer on which incoming freshmen have stood out…



“I think it’s too early to just sit and pick guys up. I mean, I’m really pleased with them as a whole. I think it starts with the way that they’ve built their bodies up. Some guys — and I know you guys have seen, we released the weights, and some guys have put on some really good weight. And it’s exciting to see that already and what that could be now, but especially in the fall as they continue to feel that weight and move with it, the horsepower underneath the pads when we put those on. The staff did a great job, I think, recruiting guys that can come in, like we did the last two years, that can play early. And these guys are gonna have to figure it out, the learning curve we talk about with being new, and get out there and be ready to compete. They get the install now, they get the install again in the summer, they get the install in the fall. And so, by that time, there’s a lot of guys that I know will be able to help us out.”

DeBoer on Dre Kirkpatrick Jr….

“He had consequences for what he did and the things he’s gone through. There’s still pieces to that that he’s taking care of when it comes to those consequences with the team. Missed a lot of the season last year to be able to get back to the spot where he is on the football field. He met those requirements and has a great attitude about him. He loves ball. He’s got to build the trust up with his teammates out there every day. He’ll do the things not just on the field, but off it as well to meet the standard our program expects.”

DeBoer on Ryan Coleman-Williams becoming an upperclassman…

“Ryan, you may have someone that’s played as many snaps as anyone on our offense. That’s, again, turnover speaks to that. But he’s taken that on. He’s taken on a leadership role. In order to lead and be vocal like he has, it’s in him. He brings an energy and an enthusiasm that you guys all see. It’s nonstop. In order to do that you have to do the work. He’s always done the work. It feels like he’s seeing an opportunity, he continues to raise the work, raise the level, and be efficient in it. He’s always worked, I think where he’s focusing that attention is really intentional. It’s great to see his leadership capabilities. Last year I felt like he took a great step, and now it’s on another level. Our team needs that, our offense needs that.”

DeBoer on Alabama’s returning inside linebackers…

“These guys are pretty much, mostly sophomores. CJ would be a junior, I guess, or older. Those guys were brought in for a reason, because we saw the graduation of guys that just left happening. They got a chance to learn last year, and now is the opportunity. They got special teams reps last year, but they got a chance to go out there now and compete. Bringing in Caleb as a captain-type guy. His leadership coming in has been certainly noted and appreciated. Those guys all together, learning things together. Just excited. They’re hungry, just like any of the other positions we’re talking about. Like the offensive line, there’s a lot of new faces there for opportunities.”

DeBoer on the 2026 spring game format…

“We always want a scrimmage and to have a great spring game. Last year we just had two position groups in particular, we wouldn’t have been able to put on a good show. We needed to get something out of practices. Unfortunately, that was where we were at a year ago. I think we’re in a different spot this year. We really haven’t talked about it as a team, we’re really just focused on what’s next. We’d love to get out there and have some fun, practice and get better, scrimmage, that’s kind of the expectation we have for that day. Hopefully nothing crazy happens, but that’s what I would expect for A-Day.”

DeBoer on navigating spring practice with no spring portal window…

“It really doesn’t change. I feel like our culture — a year ago, there was a window. We were able to retain everyone. We coached our guys hard, and that’s what you have to be. Guys are weeding themselves out if it’s just something they don’t want to be a part of. That’s meant to be if that’s the case. We want the guys who want to be here, who want to be coached up. Coaches job is to teach, critique and demand. We’re gonna demand greatness out of them every single day. These guys, they’re gonna get coached hard. They want it. The portal window, if anything, gives you an ease of mind that this is your football team, for the most part. Whether it’s guys leaving or guys coming. We get to work as a team to build what we want to become and this is the time to do that.”

DeBoer on transfer OL Racin Delgatty…

“He’s come in and really built himself up. I think the strength and conditioning program was a big part that he was excited about, and he took advantage of that. The last few weeks you can really see him take some strides there with his strength numbers. I think that’s probably given him confidence with his steps on the football field. Again, we’ve got to put pads on. It’s hard to evaluate that right now. But him going out there and making the calls, getting things started, that’s what a center’s got to do, he’s done a good job so far.”

DeBoer on what he is looking for early in spring practice…

“You’re always trying to build and reestablish your culture with every new team. It doesn’t matter how many guys are new, the year starts over. We’re trying to reestablish and build on the culture that we have in place, but reestablish what this team’s going to be about. You’re really focusing on execution every single day, trying to get better, and repetitions makes us all better. And then we’ll get to situational stuff as spring goes on, we were great in those moments a year ago, but the fundamental things. Our guys need to walk away from here when we get done with the spring with an understanding of our scheme, with so many new guys that’s got to be there, but also how their techniques that we’re teaching apply to the opportunities and moment that they’re in. Just walking away where they can do things in the summer when they have the player run practices, continue to get better, really have an understanding of what the coaches expect.”

DeBoer on where Alabama needs to make improvements…

“I think there’s a couple pieces. One, you’ve got to make sure that you continue to maintain the strengths of who you were. Two years ago, we – and I don’t think we were necessarily undisciplined, there was just a lot of moving pieces and a lot of guys probably overthinking, a step slow, and now you get a holding call, defensive passing interference. But we went from one of the bottom teams in the league penalty-wise to the best, so that’s got to stay a strength. Turnover margin, it still cost us at times in the games we lost there were turnovers and losing that was critical, but we didn’t have the peaks and the valleys like we did the year before, so I think we ended up fourth in the conference in turnover margin. We can still be better there, we have to be better, but we made a lot of strides. Great in critical moments, end of half, end of the game, a lot of games were swung at the end of the first half. A lot of were won with our guys executing, playing fast, that’s a trust and belief. So you’ve got to make sure those strengths are there.

“Execution, when it comes to upfront and being able to run the football. I don’t think there’s any secret about that, we’ve got to do a better job there. That’s going to open up the rest of our offense. Defensively, we dropped a little bit in our takeaways. We still did a good job. I think we created more pressure. We wanted to take the next steps in that area where we can get even more pressure on the quarterback, and maybe do it without having to dial up blitzes as much and guys just winning with their technique, because of their understanding and trust that they’ve got guys on the other side, guys that push up the middle that can be generated to put pressure on a quarterback. Special teams is an area where we had a lot of turnover without specialists, in particular, but also the guys that were making tackles and making blocks from year one to year two, 24 to 25, a lot of new faces in those areas. So some more familiarity with guys who are out there. Not just the specialists, but also the guys got to go down and cover. I think in our return game is a scenario we can definitely improve on. We had some one-offs punt return and a kick return. I think about Wisconsin, I think about Oklahoma, where there’s a punt return and a kick return where we fell short. We were pretty solid other than that, but it’s those one plays here or there that we can’t give up. Just taking those next steps in all those areas, making sure that our strengths are what they are is really what you’re honing in on and making sure you never take anything for granted.”

DeBoer on which players are working at Bandit…

“I think the Bandit and Wolf, you talk about position-flex, we talk about offensive line, I think there’s some guys at the Bandit and Wolf spot. Yhonzae, you guys will see when you see him, maybe you’ve seen him out in public, but he’s built himself up and continues to get better. I think he’s got some position-flex now, which is going to allow guys like Justin Hill and different combinations and personnel packages to get on the field. Dez coming in. I know I’m going to miss some guys, DT, Devan being able to play inside and outside, so it always just Wolf, Bandit. Those guys have body types and skill sets that are going to allow our defensive staff to have fun, but put them in positions to go cut it loose and get after people.”

DeBoer on the roster building with 105 spots to work with…

“The scholarship, I think you’re referring to, it was an 85 limit. Now there’s more. You’re really trying to build an overall roster. Because you’ve got practice and just about the high-end guys who are on the football field, making plays. It’s guys that can compete and be ready when their number is called and can push those guys. But also, you’re always trying to build up your floor, too. Whether that’s young guys or new guys, or just guys raising their level. It makes your program better altogether. I think there’s been a really good job by our staff of not just looking at the starters and trying to increase and improve there, but also our bottom part of our roster and trying to bring that up to lift our entire team. I appreciate what our staff’s done, not just focusing on the stars and the guys that’ve transferred in. Those ones, but also those twos and threes and walk-ons are a huge part of what we do, whether it’s practice reps and looks and scouts or just the culture of your program. I’m really proud of the guys who have stayed. Proud of the guys that’ve come in and been fighting. That’s what makes a great football team.”

