Ezavier Crowell named Alabama’s Mr. Football after dominant senior season

It was a year to remember for Alabama freshman running back Ezavier Crowell. The five-star prospect and top-ranked player in the state for the 2026 class received plenty of national recognition, but the most meaningful honor, at least within his home state, was revealed Tuesday. Crowell was named the 2025 Mr. Football in Alabama.

Crowell earned the coveted award after rushing for 2,632 yards (12.6 yards per carry) and 35 touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard mark in 13 of 14 games and saved one of his best performances for last. Crowell carried the ball 25 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Anniston in the Class 4A state championship game (MVP). He finished the season as Alabama’s leading rusher after a second consecutive state title.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back announced his plan to reclassify on January 21, 2025, a move that was expected well before it became official. Crowell started three seasons (41 games) for the Aggies, totaling 543 carries for 6,333 yards (11.7 ypc) and 91 touchdowns. He averaged 154.5 rushing yards per game and recorded 33 career 100-yard performances.

Alabama freshman running back Ezavier Crowell wins the 2025 Mr. Football Award..



"I've worked so hard to be here… last year I said I was going to be 4A player of the year and win Mr. Football."



The Jackson high school star says he spoke to Bama WR Ryan Williams today.… pic.twitter.com/ckdDXfqzmw — Rosie Langello-Hodgens (@RosieLangello) January 20, 2026

Crowell became the 13th Alabama signee to earn the Mr. Football award. Previous winners include WR Ryan Williams (’23, ’22), CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (’20), ATH Kristian Story (’19), RB T.J. Yeldon (’11), WR Julio Jones (’07), OL Andre Smith (’05), RB Antoneyo Williams (’96), TE Gorman Thornton (’95), QB Freddie Kitchens (’92), ATH David Palmer (’90), RB Robert Jones (’87), and RB Pierre Goode (’85).

Expectations are understandably high for Crowell, the highest-rated prospect in Alabama’s No. 5-ranked signing class (No. 2 in the SEC). He is already enrolled, participating in winter workouts, attending class, and will be under a bright spotlight when spring practice begins in less than two months.

“When he decided to reclassify and come out a year early, we knew exactly where we needed to go. And getting him here is huge for us and our program and the running back position,” Coach Kalen DeBoer said during the Early Signing Period. “A guy that finishes in the end zone, so has that type of top end, but also just over and over, what he can do in a confined area — breaking tackles, bouncing off guys, running through them, making guys miss — he’s an exciting athlete. A big athlete for how old he is right now, too. I can’t wait to get him in our program and get him working in the weight room.”

The No. 2 RB (nationally) in the 2026 class was also awarded the Class 4A Back of the Year. Additional honors include the Gatorade Player of the Year (Alabama) and a spot on the Rivals First-Team All-American team.

Crowell is one of five running backs on Alabama’s current roster. The group also includes: Daniel Hill (Jr.), Kevin Riley, (RS So.), AK Dear (RS Fr.), and Traeshawn Brown (Fr.).

2026 Alabama Football Roster Tracker: Who’s returning, leaving, joining the Crimson Tide?

NEWS: Elite Alabama RB Signee Ezavier Crowell has won Gatorade Player Of The Year (AL). @EzavierCrowell



Crowell has rushed for 2,324 yards & 30 touchdowns this season on 184 carries. That’s a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.



🎥: @SOPPRODUCTIONSS pic.twitter.com/N5DJM56rcF — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) December 5, 2025

Want to talk with the BamaOnLine staff and thousands of other Alabama fans about all the latest Crimson Tide team and recruiting intel? CLICK HERE to join daily conversations about Alabama and much, much more on the site’s premium BOL Round Table message board.